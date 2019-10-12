Prai, Charles A. January 22, 1938 - October 9, 2019 Survived by wife, Joan Prai; son, Scott Prai (Leslie); grandson, Justin; siblings, Mary Moffitt and James Prai (Kim); nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by sister, Frances Flagg. Family will receive friends on Monday, October 14th from 5pm to 7pm at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, 3405 S. 118th St., followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, October 15th at 10am at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. Interment: Tuesday, 1pm at St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mary Our Queen Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

