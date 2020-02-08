Powers, Laura M. May 17, 1923 - February 4, 2020 Age 96. Preceded in death by husband, William L. Powers; parents, Christian and Sena Hansen; brothers: Leslie, Herbert, Donald; sister, Irene and nephew, Paul. Survived by nieces and nephews: Steven (Carol) Hansen, Judy Hansen, Pam Boyd, Joan (Russell) Christensen, Allen Hansen, Ron Hansen and a host of other loving family and friends. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, with VISITATION one hour prior at St. Leo's Catholic Church, 1920 N. 102nd St., Omaha, NE. Memorials to St. Leo's Catholic Church or Lauritzen Gardens. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

