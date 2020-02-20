Powers, Edward J. July 15, 1928 - February 15, 2020 Survived by wife, Phyllis Powers; children: David J. Powers, Kathleen A. Replogle, Ellen M. Robertson (Timothy M.), Laura J. Neal (Jeffrey A.), Brian L. Powers; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by parents: Frank and Thelma Powers; sisters: Evelyn Wakeman, Helen Powers; twin brothers: John and Jim Powers. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Road 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Powers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.