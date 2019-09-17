Powell, Eula M.

Powell, Eula M. July 4, 1940 - September 11, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Milton and Louise Couser; brother, Milton Couser Jr. Survived by husband, Richard Powell Sr.; children: Justin (Vanessa) Powell, Tiffany Powell; stepson, Richard (Celestine) Powell Jr.; grandchildren: Shakila, Kendra, Prince; many other family and friends. SERVICES 11am Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Morning Star Baptist Church, 2019 Burdette St., Omaha, NE 68110. Viewing one hour prior at church. Burial at Forest Lawn. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE (402) 451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

