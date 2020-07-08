Powell, Debbie

Powell, Debbie January 18, 1958 - July 3, 2020 Omaha. Survived by children, Aisha (Keith) Alexander, James (Samantha) Webber, Justin Webber; grandchildren; mother, Betty Liddell; two brothers, five sisters; special friend, Steven Moore; host of family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, 1pm, at Roeder Mortuary. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 N 108th St., Omaha, NE 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

