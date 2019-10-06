Povondra, John L Jr. October 23, 1934 - October 2, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, John and Marie Povondra; and sisters, Dorothy Vacek and Lorraine Hyda. Survived by children: Pam (Jerry) Espeseth, Paula (Derek) O'Brien, Doug Povondra, and Tom Povondra; four grandchilden; brother-in-law, Fred Hyda; and other beloved family members. Private Family Service. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

