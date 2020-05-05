Povich, Deanna Jo (Bower)

Povich, Deanna Jo (Bower) April 1, 1947 - May 3, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Dean and Margaret Bower. Survived by sons, Mike (Lori), Scott (Kim) and Tim (Kelli) Povich; grandchildren, Justin (Erin), Kaylee, Cade, Makenzy, and Jaxson Povich; host of other family members and many nieces and nephews. FUNERAL: Wednesday, May 6, 1:30pm, at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. VISITATION: Wednesday, 11:30am till time of service. Interment: Hillcrest Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click on Deanna's obit and Stream Service. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Deanna Povich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.