Potter, Mary Pearl November 11, 1945 - August 25, 2019 Mary Pearl Potter, age 73, of Independence, MO, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday August 25, 2019. Mary was born November 11, 1945 to Clarence and Evelyn Devney. Mary is survived by her loving children, Michelle Rosen, Melinda (Dale) Kildow, Marilee Osborne; siblings, Clarence Devney, Joyce (Danny) Astiz; grandchildren, Kisha, Jackie, Katie, Travis, Derek, Justin, Austin, Courtney, Seth and Nicole; many great-grandchildren, other relatives and many friends. VISITATION: Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 5-7pm, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Friday, August 30, 2019, 2pm, at Westlawn Hillcrest. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Potter family may be shared at www.westlawnhillcrest.com. Westlawn Hillcrest 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106 402-556-2500 | www.WestlawnHillcrest.com

