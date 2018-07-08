Potash, Merle Bernard Sep 23, 1931 - Jul 6, 2018 Omaha. Passed away on Friday at the Rose Blumkin Jewish Home. Merle was preceded in death by his parents, David and Ida (Dolgoff) Potash; brothers, Larry Potash and Gordon Cherwitz; and brother-in-law, Jerry Wasserman. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ruth (Slavin) Potash; their 3 children: Janie Murow (Allan) and their 3 children, Rebecca (Josh Klein), Daniel (Charity Bolling) and Aaron, and great granddaughters, Ella and Sadie Klein; Alan Potash (Amy Nachman) and their boys, Adeev and Ezra; and Julie Potash and her son, Ethan; sister, Phyllis Wasserman; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Harvey Konigsberg; his loving nieces and nephews. Merle served in the Navy from 1951-1954. He was the recipient of several medals. FUNERAL will be held Monday, July 9, 11am at Beth El Synagogue with Interment in Mount Sinai Cemetery following the Funeral. Donations in lieu of flowers to Beth El Synagogue or the Jewish Federation of Omaha. JEWISH FUNERAL HOME 402-556-9392

