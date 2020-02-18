Post, Carl Patrick August 28, 1960 - February 17, 2020 Preceded in death by grandparents, Carl and Mary Ann Vinciquerra; and father, John Post. Survived by mother, Mary Post; sister, Ann Prochaska; aunts, Kathleen Morgan and Patricia Passarella (Gil); nephew, Mark Prochaska; niece, Mary Beth Prochaska; great-niece, Delanie Gordon, and many cousins and friends. Private family service. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

