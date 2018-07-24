Pospisal, Helen J. 87 years, of Council Bluffs, passed away Sunday, July 22, 2018. She was born May 26, 1931 in Missouri Valley, Iowa to Herman"Orlie" and Ruby (Hume) Skelton. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James W. Pospisal; son, Donald D.Pospisal; great granddaughter, Sophie Povich; one brother, Lyle Skelton; four sisters, Nellie Driscoll Hough, Norma Brown, Nora Jones and Margurite Stephens. She is survived by her daughters, Kathryn Branson (Steven) and Connie Povich (Steven); her son, Dennis Pospisal (Carla); 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; twin sister, Holly Hill as well as two other sisters, Nancy Joanne Hoyt and Carole Rayburn (Duane); nieces and nephews. VISITATION will be Wednesday 5-7pm, at the Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICES will be Thursday 2pm, also at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will direct the memorials. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th St. 712-256-9988 Council Bluffs IA 51501 www.hoyfuneral.com
