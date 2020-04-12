Pospichal, Gloria J. October 11, 1933 - April 7, 2020 Gloria Jene (Clausen) Pospichal was born in Council Bluffs, IA to Fred and Margaret Clausen. On June 18, 1955 she married Robert Pospichal. To this union came two beloved daughters, Nancy and Anne. Jean worked for many years at Grace Book Store, Christian Book Store and Parable in sales and management. She devoted her time to Parish Education and Stephen Ministry at Lutheran Church of the Master. She taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for more than 50 years. Nana was blessed and survived by daughters, Nancy (Joseph) Breazier and Anne (John) Thielen; grandchildren: Katherine (Patrick) McNamara, Tom (Robin) Breazier, Christine, Zachary (Celena), Alyssa and Madison Thielen. She was so very thankful for her three great-grandchildren, Caylee and Violet Thielen and Mary Jean Breazier. Jean peacefully passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 after living with Parkinson's Disease. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers, Ken, Melvin and Stan. Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A Family Graveside Service was held on Friday, April 10th, at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL 14151 Pacific St 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
