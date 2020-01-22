Portis, Peggy M.

Portis, Peggy M. December 24, 1946 - January 15, 2020 Preceded in death by daughter, Laura Ballard; and beloved family members. Survived by her husband, Roger Portis; daughter, Kimberly (Robert) Jacobsen; son-in-law, Edward Ballard; grandchildren, Holly (Chad) Carlson, William Anthony, Sarah (Jacob) Evans, Anna (Kyle) Vance, and Lilly Ballard; great-grandchildren, Garrett Carlson and Emma Carlson; and very supportive friends and family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, January 24, 11am at Westlawn Hillcrest, with VISITATION one hour prior. INURNMENT following Service in Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

To plant a tree in memory of Peggy Portis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.