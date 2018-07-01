Porter, W. Jack Apr 17, 1954 - Jun 12, 2018 W. Jack Porter passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Omaha, NE. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Jean Porter; niece, Liberti J. Casarez. He is survived by his loving partner, Sharon Medina; daughter, Katelyn M. Porter; 4 brothers; 1 sister; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jack was also well known to befriend everyone he came into contact with during his life and was a longtime loyal Cubs fan. VISITATION Friday, July 6, from 10-11am at Bethany Funeral Home with a CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE to follow at 11am. Private Family Inurnment to take place at a later date. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

