Porter, Quentin H. "Bud" October 4, 1929 - February 1, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Maryann. Survived by children, Criss (Tom) Tritsch, Cindi (Ken) Incontro, Greg (Laurie) Porter. Family receiving friends Wednesday 5-7pm, with 7pm VIGIL SERVICE at West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, February 6, 10:30am St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific Street. Interment: Resurrection with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Jesuit Academy, or the First Tee of Omaha. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

