Porter, Gradin P. "Grady" October 14, 1949 - March 31, 2020 Preceded in death by his sons, Christopher and Cole. Survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Jeanette; sons, Casey (Sara) Porter and Scott Chase; 4 grandsons, Jaden, Landen, Kamron and Sammy; granddaughter, Jordyn; his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, his golf buddies and many dear friends. The family is planning a memorial celebration of Grady's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Open Door Mission. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE 68154 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

