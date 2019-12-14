Popps, Leslie A. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at Braman Mortuary 72nd St. Chapel on Thursday, December 19, at 2pm. Private family inurnment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.