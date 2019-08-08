Poppen, Leola M. "Poppy" May 19, 1927 - August 4, 2019 Council Bluffs. Retired OB/Surgery Tech at St. Joseph, Methodist and Clarkson Hospitals. Survived by sons, Mike (Linda) Poppen, Omaha, Tom (Vicki) Stoffer, Custer, MI; eight grandchildren; countless great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 11am, Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave. Council Bluffs. Interment: Garner Township Cemetery. VISITATION with the family, Saturday, one hour prior to the Service at the Church. Memorials may be directed to the family or to Saint John Lutheran Church. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

