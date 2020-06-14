Popish, Amy J. January 27, 1966 - June 13, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Betty and Ralph Schindler; and brother, Jerry Schindler. Survived by sister-in-law, Mary Firstenberg; sisters and brothers, Karen Dall (Harry), Steve Schindler (Kelly), Janet Zimmerman (Kent), Jean Thompson (Terry), Jane Morris (Steve), Chris Urzendowski (Jim), Randy Schindler (Tina), Nancy Melton (Randy), Mike Schindler, Carrie Jackson (Pat), Bruce Popish (Linda), and Janet Ross; many nieces, nephews, and caretakers. VIGIL SERVICE: Monday, June 15th, 7:30pm at Holy Cross Catholic Church, with VISITATION starting at 6:15pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, June 16th, 12Noon at Holy Cross Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Resurrection. Memorials are suggested to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, or may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

