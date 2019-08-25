Pope, Georgia A.

Pope, Georgia A. Age 73 Born on February 14, 1946 to George and Edith Verbeck. She left this world and Entered Heaven surrounded by her family on August 22, 2019. Georgia is survived by her daughters: Terri (Roy), Tami, and Tonia (Andy); grandchildren: Aley (Jason), Chad, Nick (Leen), Becca (Keanu), Noah (Meg), and Reagan; great-grandchildren: Kylan, Grace, Easton, Dusty, Melena, and Delaney; sisters, Margie and Shari (Lew); nieces; nephews; and many other loving family and friends. VISITATION: Monday 6pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 6:30pm, all at the Funeral Home. FUNERAL MASS: Tuesday at 10am at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church (3535 So. 119th St.). Memorials can be directed to the family. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

