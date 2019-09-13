Pope, Floyd "Gene" August 27, 1935 - September 7, 2019 Of Omaha. Survived by wife of 41 years, Claudia; children: Mark (Maureen) Pope, Clark "Gene" Pope, Grant (Stephanee) Pope, Jennifer (Aaron) Kempfer, Julie (Mark) Weishahn, Robert (Tenny) Owens; and numerous grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1pm Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Community Covenant Church, 15770 Q Street, Omaha, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Community Covenant Church, the Shriner's, or Nebraska Humane Society. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.