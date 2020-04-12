Pope, Brother James, O.S.B.

Pope, Brother James, O.S.B. September 4, 1946 - April 10, 2020 Brother James is survived by the community of Mount Michael Abbey as well as his brother, Michael Pope; and half-brother, Thomas Oswald and family. Preceding him in death were his parents, Robert and Louise (Oswald) Pope. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the David "D.J." Sokol Memorial Chapel on the Mount Michael campus with Interment in Mount Michael Abbey Cemetery following the Service. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

