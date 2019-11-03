Poore, Kathy Age 80 Survived by husband, Chuck; sons and daughters-in-law, Chris and Sue of Valley NE, and Greg and Laura of Fountain Hills, AZ; daughter and son-in-law, Bobbi and Pat Conzet of Mason, OH; and grandchildren, Jonathan, Andrew, Alex and Max. VISITATION: Friday 4-7pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm, all at St. John's Catholic Church in Valley. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday 10am at St. John's Catholic Church. Interment in Forest Lawn Memorial Park; Memorials to St. Croix Hospice. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

