Pond, Maurice L.

Pond, Maurice L. December 15, 1925 - August 14, 2019 Maurice L. Pond, age 93, of Omaha, NE, passed away August 14, 2019. He was born on December 15, 1925 in Shelby, IA, to Harry and Edith (Wasser) Pond. He graduated from Shelby High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Maurice was an original and still a member of the Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Dept. Maurice was preceded in death by his wife, Olive. He is survived by his sister, Margaret Nielsen of Harlan, IA; nieces, nephews, family and friends. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Monday, August 19th, with VISITATION from 9am until service time at Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery with military honors by Kanesville Honor Guard. Reception following the burial at the Ponca Hills Fire Station. Memorials may be directed to Ponca Hills Fire Dept. or St. John's Lutheran Church. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

Tags

