Pomeroy, Helen L. August 11, 1933 - June 1, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Fred Pomeroy; parents, Milas and Hazel Cooper. Survived by son, John (Patricia) Haro; grandchildren, Jeannette, James and Adam Haro; two sisters; nephews. MEMORIAL VISITATION: Friday, 2-4pm, at the John A. Gentleman Bellevue/Sarpy Co. Chapel. Memorials to St. Croix Hospice, 1920 Rue St., Suite 3, Council Bluffs, IA 51503. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY BELLEVUE/SARPY CO. CHAPEL, 3402 Samson Way 402-293-0999 | www.johnagentleman.com

