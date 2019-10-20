Polsley, Joshua T. October 20, 1992 - October 11, 2019 Of Solon, IA. Preceded in death by grandfather, Terry A Polsley Sr. Survived by mother, Renee Polsley (Stallman); father, Terry A Polsley Jr. (Shelly); brother, Jacob; grandparents, Marvin and Deanna Stallman, MarryAnn Polsley; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. VISITATION: Saturday, 9:30am, till service time. CELEBRATION SERVICE: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, 10:20am, at Roeder Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Arch Inc. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

