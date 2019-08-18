Polsley, Betty J. September 7, 1934 - August 13, 2019 Of Louisville. Preceded in death by husband of 65 years, Howard Polsley. Survived by children: 5 daughters; 1 son; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Sunday, 3-5pm. SERVICE: 10am Monday, August 19, 2019, all at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St., Omaha, NE. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha, NE. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.