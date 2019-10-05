Polsen, Minnie C.

Polsen, Minnie C. March 19, 1941 - October 2, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Carl and Marjorie Tonniges and brother Dennis Tonniges. Survived by daughters, Peggy Claxton and husband Dan, and Cyndi Millius and husband Craig; grandchildren: Brandon Claxton and wife Lindsay, Austin Millius and wife Krystina, Brittany Claxton and husband Jacob, Ashlee Stanger and husband Adam, and Brooke Claxton; great-grandchildren; Lincoln Claxton, Theodore Millius, Amory, Owen and Beckett Willis, and Teagan and Hudson Stanger; sister, Nelda Martin; and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 8th from 6pm to 8pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Wednesday, October 9th at 10am at Emmanuel Fellowship Church, 8345 Crown Point Ave. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; Boys Town National Research Hospital Center for Childhood Deafness; or Fresh Start for All Nations. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

