Pollock, Josephine Apr 24, 1920 - Jun 28, 2018 Josephine Pollock passed away peacefully in the loving care of her family on June 28, 2018 at the age of 98. Josephine touched and inspired all who knew her with her elegance, her quiet, keen intelligence, and her extraordinary blend of graceful patience and perseverance. Perhaps most memorable among her many gifts was her remarkable penchant for finding the beauty and joy in life by focusing on the positive and always looking forward. Josephine was born on April 24, 1920 in Raeville, NE to Joseph and Mary (Schrad) Sturbaum and was the eldest of two children. Her younger sister, Helen Tameo, lives in Houston, Texas. She married Allan Pollock of Ewing, Nebraska on September 8, 1937 in Oakland, CA where they spent two exciting years starting their life together and embarking on a 76-year marriage. This was a time they remembered fondly throughout their lives. Later, they returned to Ewing and welcomed their daughter and only child, Pat. An astute business woman, Josephine managed several enterprises with her husband, including Ewing Dry Goods, Sinclair and Mobil Stations, the Eldorado Theater, and Pollock Redi-Mix businesses. Together they built and owned Pollock Sand and Gravel and Pollock Redi-Mix for 55 years. Pollock Redi Mix, under new ownership, is still in operation today. Josephine was in her element owning and managing Ewing Dry Goods, where she showcased her exquisite sense of style and brought new fashions to Ewing. Later in life, Josephine and Allan made their home in Omaha and spent their winters in Dana Point, CA near her daughter and her husband, where she especially loved her beautiful rose garden. For the last several months, Josephine lived in the Scottsdale, AZ area near her daughter. Remembering Josephine's love are her daughter, Pat Crosby and her husband Bob Miranda; sister, Helen Tameo; grandchildren, Carol Vander Meer and her husband Steven of Arcata, CA, Brad Crosby and his wife Laura of Omaha, NE and Tia Miranda of Des Moines, IA; and two great-grandsons, Conner and Colten Crosby. Josephine was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Allan. FUNERAL SERVICES will be held on Saturday, July 7th at 11:30am at the West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., with Interment at Calvary Cemetery. Guests are invited to a reception following. The family extends its deepest gratitude to the caregivers and friends who blessed Josephine's life and ours with their compassion and kindness. Memorials may be made in Josephine's name to the Open Door Mission in Omaha or the charity of your choice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com
