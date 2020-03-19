Polland, John "Chris"

Polland, John "Chris" John "Chris" Polland, age 52, of Valley, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at Methodist Hospital due to complications from COPD. He was born September 21, 1967, in Wahoo, NE. Chris was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Polland and Judy (Flynn) McGowan. He is survived by his stepparents, Patricia (Guenther) Polland, John McGowan; sister and brother-in-law Tami (Dan) Bilka; step-siblings Anne Polland and Margaret Polland and Marcie McGowan; John, Joe and Mike McGowan, nephews Noah and Grant Bilka. MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Valley Fire & Rescue Squad.

