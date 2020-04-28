Policky, John YNC USN (Ret) April 11, 1941 - April 25, 2020 Age 79. Preceded in death by wife, Mary; sister, Kris Werner. Survived by sons, Brian Policky (Carole), Kevin Policky (Betsy); grandchildren: Garrett, Cheyenne, Montana, Piper, Allison, John and Natalie; brother, Val Policky (Sandy). RECEPTION OF FRIENDS: Wednesday, April 29, from 5-7pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Private Mass of Christian Burial: Thursday, April 30, at 10am at St. Mary Catholic Church, Bellevue. Interment: Thursday, April 30, at 2pm at Omaha National Cemetery. Military Honors: US Navy Honor Guard. Memorials to Alzheimer's Assn. (alz.org). BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

