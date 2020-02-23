Poler, Joseph Edward "Joe", Sr. July 17, 1936 - February 20, 2020 He is survived by his beloved partner, Lois Hagen; former spouse, Mary Osterloh; children, Aaron Johnson, Joe (Megan) Poler, Jr., Katie (Brian) Carmody, Anne Poler (Pete Phelan), and Ted (Jackie) Poler; grandchildren, Emily, Hannah and Molly Carmody, Ada Poler, and Kaylee Poler; sister, Patty Suiter; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by father, Patrick Poler; mother, Sarah (Sally); and companion, Jean Sutton. SERVICES: Tuesday 10am at St. Pius X Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION: Monday starting at 5pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm, all at John A. Gentleman 72nd Street Chapel. We would like to designate a memorial donation at a later date. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

