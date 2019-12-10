Polen, Phyllis Elaine November 23, 1932 - December 8, 2019 Phyllis Elaine Polen, of Omaha went to be with the Lord on Sunday December 8, 2019. Phyllis was born November 23, 1932 to Maynard and Edith Harr. Phyllis is survived by her loving children, Scott Polen, Anne (Todd) Shainholtz, Judy (Don) Ziesel, Amy (Bob) Jennum; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Maynard (Twyla) Harr; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, December 11, 2019, from 5-7pm, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home, 5701 Center St., Omaha NE, 68106. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1pm Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Harrison Street Baptist Church, 8015 Harrison St., La Vista, NE 68128. Interment will follow at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.westlawnhillcrest.com. Westlawn Hillcrest 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106 402-556-2500 | www.Westlawn Hilcrest.com

