Poleck, Joseph Jan 16, 1929 - Jul 13, 2018 Age 89. Born to the late Albert and Katherine Poleck in Omaha. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by sisters, Stella Jordan and Sophie Koziol; and brother Casmer Koziol. Joe is survived by twin sister Josephine Strehle; wife of 44 years Sheila Ann Poleck; many neices, nephews, great-neices and nephews, and great-great-neices and nephews. He proudly served in the US Army 1951-1953. Joe donated his body to the Nebraska Anatomical Board. There will be a Memorial Service to be Celebrated at a later date. Memorials to First Lutheran Church, Papillion NE, and Parkinson's of Nebraska, 16811 Berdette St., Suite 1, Omaha, NE 68116.

