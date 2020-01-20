Polascik, Mary Ann September 15, 1940 - January 16, 2020 Survived by husband, Michael; 5 children; 8 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. A Private Family Memorial was held on January 18. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY " L " STREET CHAPEL 82nd and L Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

