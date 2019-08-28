Polak, Joyce M. July 5, 1936 - August 26, 2019 Above all, Joyce cherished her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, homemaker and gardener. She worked for the Bellevue Public Schools Food Program for 31 years. Preceded in death by parents, Victor and Helen Barta; husband, George Abbott. Survived by husband, Wallace Polak; children: Michael (Marsha) Polak, Randy (Rosie) Polak, Mary Jeanetta, Lori (Glenn) Bonner and Kim Polak; grandchildren: Ryan (Jeri), Ray (Courtney), and Robert (Nicole) Polak, Nick, Tony, Bri and Joey Jeanetta and Jason Bonner; three great-grandchildren; sisters: Janice (Duane) Blowers, Judi (Don) Feekin, Jacki Feige and Jerri (Max) Handbury; many beloved nieces and nephews. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10:30am Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at St Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford St., Bellevue, NE. VISITATION: Friday beginning at 5pm, followed by a Rosary at 7pm, at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY BELLEVUE/SARPY CO. CHAPEL 3402 Samson Way 402-293-0999 | www.johnagentleman.com

