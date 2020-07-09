Polacek, Arline June

Polacek, Arline June June 14, 1927 - July 8, 2020 Age 93, of Wahoo, NE. Survived by husband of 73 years, Robert Polacek; daughters, Audrey (Steve) Chromy, Eileen (Allen) Bell, Carole Polacek, Julie (Daryl Bartek) Miller and Terri (Dr. Bob) Mathews; grandchildren, Bryan Bell, Alyssa (Brent) Michels, Angela (Chris) Bauer and Sherie (Kurtis) Van Slyke; great-grandchildren, Nolan, Jack and Avery Van Slyke, Roy and Max Bauer and Luciana Michels. Preceded in death by her parents, James and Barbara Cizek. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, July, 11, 2020, 10:30am, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. 2nd St. Wahoo, NE. VISITATION: Friday, July 10, 2020, 5-7pm with 7pm Rosary, all at the Church. Interment: St. John Cemetery, Prague, NE. Memorials to the Robert and Arline Memorial Fund for Bishop Neumann High School or the American Cancer Society. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME 211 N. Linden Street, Wahoo, NE 68066 | 402-443-3624

To plant a tree in memory of Arline Polacek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

