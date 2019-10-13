Pohl, Betty L. May 27, 1943 - October 9, 2019 Preceded in death by her sister, Connie Blancett. Survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Dick; children, Matt (Hannah) Pohl, and Suzanne Oberle; 4 grandchildren; siblings, Pat Kirk, Barb Smith, and Jim Logeman; brother-in-law, Don Blancett; nieces; nephews; and many dear friends. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday 11am at St. Paul Lutheran Church 13271 Millard Ave, Omaha, NE 68137. VISITATION with the FAMILY: Sunday from 2-4pm at the Pacific Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to St. Paul Lutheran Church. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

