Pohl, Betty L. May 27, 1943 - October 9, 2019 FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 11am, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 13271 Millard Ave., Omaha, NE 68137. VISITATION with the family Sunday, 2-4pm, at the Pacific Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to St. Paul Lutheran Church. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street | 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.