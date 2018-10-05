Pogge, Philip H. May 19, 1923 - Sep 30, 2018 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, October 5th, at 11am at St. Leo Catholic Church. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery with military honors. The family suggests memorials to the Philip H. and Rosemary Pogge Family Scholarship Fund at Holy Name Grade School. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL 1010 North 72nd St. 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.