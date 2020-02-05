Pogge, Daniel August 25, 1951 - February 4, 2020 Survived by his wife, Maureen Pogge. SERVICE: Monday, Feb. 10, at 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. VISITATION begins Sunday, Feb. 9, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church at 4pm with a WAKE SERVICE at 6pm. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Service information
Feb 9
Visitation
Sunday, February 9, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
11802 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE 68154
Feb 9
Wake Service
Sunday, February 9, 2020
6:00PM
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
11802 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE 68154
Feb 10
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, February 10, 2020
10:30AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
11802 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE 68154
