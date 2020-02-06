Pogge, Daniel E. August 25, 1951 - February 4, 2020 Preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Rosemary Pogge. Survived by his wife, Maureen Pogge; daughters,Therese (Sean) Creswell and Melissa Stanley; grandchildren, Fionnuala Creswell, Joe and Patrick Stanley; siblings, P. Thomas (Anne) Pogge, William J. (Mary) Pogge, John C. (Patty) Pogge, Christine A. (Patrick) Smith, James G. (Cate) Pogge; nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. SERVICES, Monday Feb. 10, at the St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church at 10:30am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. VISITATION begins Sunday Feb 9, at 4pm with a WAKE SERVICE at 6pm. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

