Poe, Michael R. May 26, 1959 - May 29, 2020 Preceded in death by mother, Jean Packard; sister, Polly Poe; and brother, Wayne Packard. Survived by loving wife, Peg; sons, Mitch (Laura), Jeff (Lisa), Josh and Nick; two grandchildren; father, Rodney (Tena) Poe; step-father, Vern Packard; sisters, Julie Poe, Mary Beth Poe, Alice Sales and Amy Del Vecchio; and brothers, P.J. Poe, Kip Blair and Tim Blair. MEMORIAL MASS: Saturday, 10:30am, Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. VISITATION begins Saturday 9:30am at the Church. Memorials to American Cancer Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

