Podendorf, David Andrew October 13, 1951 - May 10, 2020 Age 68. He was born to the late Morris and Helen (Sorenson) Podendorf in Council Bluffs, IA. David was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children, Dawn Podendorf, Sarah Olney, and Seth Podendorf; grandchildren, Maxwell Olney, Zoe Olney, and McKinney Podendorf; a host of other relatives and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday, May 20, at 1pm at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Inurnment will be in Walnut Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

