Podany, Robert "Bob" December 21, 1931 - October 13, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Marilyn Podany; children: Mike (Sandy) Podany, Jan (Mike) Podany-Buford, Susan (Steve) Wertzberger, Mark (Jean) Podany, Kurt (Stacy) Podany; 18 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Kay (George) Johnston. SERVICE: Friday, 10:30am, at St. James Catholic Church. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. VISITATION: Thursday, from 5-7pm, with Wake Service at 7pm, at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. Memorials to St. James Catholic Church or VFW Post 2503. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

