Plymale, Kevin "Ross" Nov 25, 1955 - Jul 20, 2018 Age 62. Preceded in death by father, William Plymale; stepfather, Walter Pokorny. Survived by mother, Ruth Pokorny; brother, William J. Plymale, Jr.; sister, Sheri A. Plymale; nephews, Ethan, Calvin and Nathan Sprague; great-niece, Tatem Sprague. VISITATION: Sunday, July 22nd, from 2-4pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel, 2202 Hancock Street. Bellevue. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, July 23rd, 10:30am, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Inurnment: Omaha National Cemetery (at a later date). In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to LifeSpring Church, 13904 South 36th Street, Bellevue. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

