Plunkett, Sondra Jean

Plunkett, Sondra Jean October 23, 1943 - March 31, 2020 Sondra Jean Plunkett, age 76, passed away March 31, 2020. Sondra was born October 23, 1943 in Denver, CO to the late Max and Eleanor (Mier) Taylor. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs, IA in 1961 and married George Plunkett on May 25, 1962. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Kenneth Taylor and Fred Taylor. Sondra is survived by her husband, George Plunkett; children, Gene Plunkett, Robbie Plunkett, Wayne Plunkett, Kevin Taylor; sisters, Pat Houchin, Ilene Bechtold, Carrol Berry; brother, Rick Taylor; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and host of other family and friends. VISITATION: Friday, June 12, 2020, from 6-8pm at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 2pm, also at the funeral home. Family will direct memorials. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Sondra Plunkett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.