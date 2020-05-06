Plummer, Verla E. (Livers) April 8, 1934 - May 1, 2020 Survived by husband, Tom; daughter, Kerri Gelecki and husband Mark; grandson, Austin Plummer; four step-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

