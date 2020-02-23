Plumb, Virginia August 13, 1928 - February 20, 2020 Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Fred W. Plumb; and their son, Dale. She is survived by her son, Michael Plumb. FUNERAL SERVICE will be held on Tuesday, February 25, at 3pm at Bethany Funeral Home. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

