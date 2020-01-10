Pletka, Joseph M. SERVICES, Friday, January 10 at 10:30am, at St. James Catholic Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. VISITATION, Thursday, January 9 starting at 4pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm, at St. James Church. Memorials to St. James Parish Center Remodeling Fund. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

